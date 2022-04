In light of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, European leaders have been forced to rapidly accelerate plans to reduce their outsized dependence on Russian energy. "For the continent, the war is much more of a game-changer than the pandemic ever was. I'm not talking just in terms of security and defense policies but notably about the entire economy," said ING Head of Global Macro Research, Carsten Brzeski.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO