Parsons, KS

Kansas man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
PARSONS — A Parsons man was convicted on two child sex offenses under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Jared W. Bybee, 37, of Parsons,...

