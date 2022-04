Chamber welcomes Guild Mortgage with ribbon cutting

There are 5.5 million military caregivers in the U.S. For caregivers who are facing a financial crisis, here is some very helpful news. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has launched The Hope Fund for Critical Financial Assistance to offer immediate financial aid to vulnerable military caregivers. With support from the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, the foundation will provide dedicated financial grants for Americans caring for a wounded, ill, or injured veteran at home.

