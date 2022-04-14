Spencer, the golden retriever, is now the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon
By Matt Reed
WISN
2 days ago
BOSTON — The Boston Marathon’s most famous canine companion was officially recognized by the Boston Athletic Association Wednesday. Spencer, the golden retriever, was named the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon. He received a race bib...
On the third Monday in April — known as Patriots’ Day in Massachusetts — thousands of runners take off from a starting line in Hopkinton for the 26.2-mile journey that is the Boston Marathon. For Steve and Mark Godale, brothers from Aurora, Ohio, running in the race...
Participants in Monday's big race include a NASCAR champion and a star of "The Bachelor." It will be hard to spot a face in the crowd of 30,000 participants at the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday. But if you search hard enough, you may spy a couple of famous faces along the 26.2-mile race course.
BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
Devin Pao calls at the appointed time, her hair still damp, sipping an energy drink. It's three weeks before the Boston Marathon, and she has just finished the longest run of her life -- 24 miles on the dot, a hilly route she covered in 4 hours, 16 minutes at altitude in her home city of Colorado Springs. She pushed herself several miles farther than the workout laid out in the training program she's been following.
In 1951, a 17-year-old Dukakis took to the course before leaving for college — and met his future wife for the first time as a bonus. More than 70 years ago, then 17-year-old Michael Dukakis set out to run the Boston Marathon. After all, as a senior in high school, it was his last chance to compete in the historic race before leaving for Swarthmore College.
BOSTON — Thousands of runners poured into the Hynes Convention Center Saturday to pick up their bib numbers ahead of the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday. “This will be my ninth one [Boston Marathon],” said Bryan Allen of Temecula, California. “I was here the year the bombs went off and that was going to be my last year, but then we just keep coming back now to support Boston.”
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Boston Marathon is happening on Monday, April 18th, and will be the second marathon run in the streets of Boston since the pandemic started. Nine...
"It's amazing to have the opportunity to use running as a way to give back to Spaulding." In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.
BOSTON – Framingham High junior Sam Burgess won the Boston Athletic Association’s scholastic mile in a sprint-to-the-finish against Newton’s Tyler Tubman today, April 16. Burgess crossed the finish line first in 4:25.32 minutes. Tubman was second in 4:25.34 minutes. Burgess had to battle Tubman of Newton to...
BOSTON (AP) — Compared to what her predecessors faced a half-century before, an icy downpour and a near-gale headwind were minor obstacles for Des Linden on her way to a Boston Marathon victory. The first women who dared to attempt the 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay...
This year marks the 50th year that women are allowed to officially run the Boston Marathon. I should know — I ran the race, and won it — three times before women were granted official entry. (Remember, until 1958, the longest race girls were allowed to run was 200 meters – the Amateur Athletic Union thought anything longer would be dangerous to a woman’s reproductive health.)
