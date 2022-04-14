ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Panthers' Ryan Lomberg: Deemed day-to-day

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Lomberg (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports....

www.cbssports.com

NESN

What To Know About Troy Grosenick, Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Replacement

We can’t say for sure when Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the ailing Bruins, but that bad injury luck does provide an opportunity for Troy Grosenick. The 32-year-old Grosenick was in Boston on Friday for Bruins practice after Ullmark left Thursday night’s loss to the Ottawa Senators. Ullmark left the game after the first period after taking a slap shot to the mask. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the goalie “didn’t feel well” after being hit in the head.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Drew Timme’s Brother Announces CBB Commitment

Walker Timme, the younger brother of Gonzaga Bulldogs star Drew Timme, has announced his college basketball commitment decision. The Richardson, Texas native has announced his intentions to join the McNeese State Cowboys for his freshman season. Soon after Rothstein shared this information on Twitter, Timme officially announced his commitment decision...
RICHARDSON, TX
WTAJ

Chavis’ three hits power Pirates to 6-4 win over Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis capped a three-hit night with a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Saturday. Diego Castillo drove in Chavis with a single, giving Pittsburgh a 4-2 lead. Chavis, who has reached safely in eight of 14 plate appearances this season, said […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Mantha scores twice in 34 seconds, Capitals rout Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second span midway through the second period and had two assists in the Washington Capitals' 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens 8-4 on Saturday night. Alex Ovechkin scored his 47th of the season and Nic Dowd, Garnet Hathaway, Justin Schultz,...
NHL
fantasypros.com

Carey Price to make season debut Friday night

The star goaltender last started for the Canadiens on July 5th in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Price was a strong contributor to Montreal’s Cinderella playoff run, recording all 13 postseason wins in addition to a 2.28 goals against average and .924 save percentage. Fantasy Impact:. Price...
NHL
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Islanders, Jets & Canadiens

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Canadiens’ Price Starts First Game Since Game 5 of 2021...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss vs. Penguins – 4/14/22

The New York Islanders were hoping to build off their recent 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and sweep the home-and-home series. Instead, the Islanders were outplayed from the opening puck drop and fell flat in the final matchup against the Penguins, losing 6-3. The Islanders hit a wall...
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Removed from Saturday's game

Cooper was removed from Saturday's game against the Phillies due to an elbow contusion, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cooper suffered the injury after Jon Berti collided with him in a rundown attempt. The severity of the injury is unclear, though Cooper initially stayed in the game only to later be removed. Joey Wendle entered the game at shortstop while Miguel Rojas moved to first base.
MIAMI, FL

