Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Ready to rock

Buffalo outscored Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period. Kyle Okposo limped to the podium with a smile on his face. He greeted the media following the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday, but earlier in the game, he was stewing. The Sabres got off to a slow start and found themselves down 2-0 in the first 3:55 of the contest.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO