ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Ready to rock

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Kotkaniemi (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres unable to convert in home loss to St. Louis

The Buffalo Sabres had their chances, but couldn't covert on enough of them in a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Rookie defenseman Owen Power, playing in his second NHL game, recorded the primary assist on Alex Tuch's second-period goal that tied the game 2-2 for his first NHL point. However, the Blues quickly regained the lead and never looked back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Magnus Hellberg clears re-entry waivers, will join Red Wings on Friday

Newly-signed Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg has cleared re-entry waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Wednesday, the Red Wings signed Hellberg to a one-year contract for the rest of the 2021–22 season. The 31-year-old goaltender had already played 37 games with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League this year, meaning he had to pass through waivers before being eligible to join his new NHL club.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Preview: Matinee weekend kicks off Saturday at New York Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings will play the first of two weekend matinees on Saturday, facing the New York Rangers for a 12:30 p.m. puck drop at Madison Square Garden. Broadcast coverage will air on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network. After his 46-save performance in Detroit's 3-0...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Yardbarker

Alex Nedeljkovic posts 46-shutout as Red Wings defeat Hurricanes 3–0

Playing in his third career game against his former team, Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 46 shots he faced on Thursday night as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes by a 3–0 score. Nedeljkovic, 26, almost single-handedly powered the Red Wings to victory over a Hurricanes team that...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
NHL

Okposo hits 20 goals as Sabres battle back to beat Flyers at home

Buffalo outscored Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period. Kyle Okposo limped to the podium with a smile on his face. He greeted the media following the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday, but earlier in the game, he was stewing. The Sabres got off to a slow start and found themselves down 2-0 in the first 3:55 of the contest.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The Red Wings
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospects Shine in Denver Pioneers’ NCAA Championship

Upon the conclusion of the collegiate hockey season, the University of Denver left the NCAA tournament as national champions. On Denver’s roster, there were three Red Wings prospects that played a pivotal role in the team’s success. As the Pioneers took the ice in Boston at TD Garden, all eyes were on Carter Mazur, Shai Buium, and Antti Tuomisto.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Preview: Canes at Avalanche

DENVER, CO. - The Carolina Hurricanes have made their way west for the final time this season, taking on the Colorado Avalanche to open a two-game road trip. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 48-19-8 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Seider for Calder, state of the Sabres, and top-performing acquisitions

To fully grasp Moritz Seider's brilliance - and thus understand his Calder Trophy candidacy - it's best to follow a three-step evaluation process. Seider, who turned 21 earlier this month, averages 23:09 of ice time per game to lead all Detroit Red Wings skaters - 18:18 at even strength, 2:56 on the power play, and 1:55 shorthanded. Both the high TOI and all-situations usage are notable. They indicate Wings head coach Jeff Blashill trusts the blue-liner.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy