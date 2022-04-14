Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Ready to rock

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
The Buffalo Sabres had their chances, but couldn't covert on enough of them in a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Rookie defenseman Owen Power, playing in his second NHL game, recorded the primary assist on Alex Tuch's second-period goal that tied the game 2-2 for his first NHL point. However, the Blues quickly regained the lead and never looked back.
Jack Campbell and Jake Muzzin will both return to action when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Campbell served as a backup for the past two games as Erik Kallgren handled the workload in a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
Newly-signed Detroit Red Wings goaltender Magnus Hellberg has cleared re-entry waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On Wednesday, the Red Wings signed Hellberg to a one-year contract for the rest of the 2021–22 season. The 31-year-old goaltender had already played 37 games with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League this year, meaning he had to pass through waivers before being eligible to join his new NHL club.
Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
The Detroit Red Wings will play the first of two weekend matinees on Saturday, facing the New York Rangers for a 12:30 p.m. puck drop at Madison Square Garden. Broadcast coverage will air on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network. After his 46-save performance in Detroit's 3-0...
Playing in his third career game against his former team, Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 46 shots he faced on Thursday night as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Carolina Hurricanes by a 3–0 score. Nedeljkovic, 26, almost single-handedly powered the Red Wings to victory over a Hurricanes team that...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
Buffalo outscored Philadelphia 4-1 in the second period. Kyle Okposo limped to the podium with a smile on his face. He greeted the media following the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday, but earlier in the game, he was stewing. The Sabres got off to a slow start and found themselves down 2-0 in the first 3:55 of the contest.
Upon the conclusion of the collegiate hockey season, the University of Denver left the NCAA tournament as national champions. On Denver’s roster, there were three Red Wings prospects that played a pivotal role in the team’s success. As the Pioneers took the ice in Boston at TD Garden, all eyes were on Carter Mazur, Shai Buium, and Antti Tuomisto.
NEW YORK — The Detroit Red Wings again struggled to get out of their zone and this time, good goaltending wasn't enough of an offset. Thomas Greiss faced 37 shots Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden as the New York Rangers downed the Wings, 4-0. The Rangers entered the...
Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
DENVER, CO. - The Carolina Hurricanes have made their way west for the final time this season, taking on the Colorado Avalanche to open a two-game road trip. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 48-19-8 (104 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-0 Loss to...
Detroit Red Wings (29-36-10) vs. Florida Panthers (53-15-6) Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). THE GLORY DAYS:Reliving 1997 road to Stanleytown: Red Wings begin quest to end 42-year Cup drought. Game notes: Today marks two weeks till the final puck is dropped in...
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider snapped his 24-game goalless streak to put his team up 1–0 over the Carolina Hurricanes late in Thursday’s game at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Calder Trophy frontrunner received a slick drop-pass by Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin in the slot and...
To fully grasp Moritz Seider's brilliance - and thus understand his Calder Trophy candidacy - it's best to follow a three-step evaluation process. Seider, who turned 21 earlier this month, averages 23:09 of ice time per game to lead all Detroit Red Wings skaters - 18:18 at even strength, 2:56 on the power play, and 1:55 shorthanded. Both the high TOI and all-situations usage are notable. They indicate Wings head coach Jeff Blashill trusts the blue-liner.
