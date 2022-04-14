ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amy Schumer says she received death threats after Kirsten Dunst joke at Oscars

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfEPF_0f9KPMHt00
Tweet

Comedian Amy Schumer said in a recent interview that she received death threats after she called actress Kirsten Dunst a “seat filler” during the Oscars ceremony.

During a comedy bit at the Oscars, Schumer, one of three hosts for the show, talked about the workers who help put on the awards ceremony, including those she dubbed “seat fillers,” or those who fills seats in the audience when others are on stage or outside the auditorium.

“So when you get up to go to the bathroom or if you’re going to cry because you didn’t win … oh my god, actually, you know what? Let me just show you what the seat fillers do,” Schumer said.

“OK, here’s a seat filler,” she continued, pointing to Dunst. “Can we get you up, honey? You want to go to the bathroom?”

Schumer then pushes Dunst away and takes her seat next to Dunst’s husband, the actor Jesse Plemons.

“Seat fillers, love them!” Schumer quips as Plemons and Dunst, both Oscar-nominated that night, look on.

In an interview on “The Howard Stern Show,” which was published on Wednesday, Schumer said she received death threats following the joke even though she said she had already discussed the joke with Dunst.

“I got death threats. I got — the Secret Service reached out to me. They were so bad that the Secret Service reached out … about that bit,” she said.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, I think you have the wrong number. This is Amy, not Will [Smith],’ like it must be of my … ‘No, you are getting death threats.’ OK. Not that I want Will to get death threats, but … the misogyny is unbelievable.”

During the Oscars, Smith slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith’s wife. The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences later announced a 10-year ban on Smith, who won best actor that night, attending Academy events.

Comments / 413

Andrew Allen
2d ago

death threats are bad but she should've been nowhere near the stage for the Oscars. Who in Hollywood keeps hiring her? she is dreadful and not funny at all.

Reply(33)
224
Heather Langley
2d ago

Wow her joke was so bad she got death threats lmao. That should be a sign that she should just give this comedy gig up. It's not working for you sweetie

Reply(14)
121
Devin Poole
2d ago

Wow she's not funny. And isn't she often accused of stealing material? So yeah she's got about as much reason for being there as Dunst. But at least Dunst is good at here craft. Wish our terrible cancel culture would start actually canceling ppl who have no talent instead of ppl who say and or do barely offensive things.

Reply(3)
48
Related
Popculture

Billy Crystal Has Strong Words for Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Billy Crystal is the latest to give their thoughts on the Will Smith Oscars controversy, and he didn't hold back in the process. The legendary comedian and nine-time Oscars host spoke with Bob Costas on the journalist's new HBO Max series Back on the Record, defining the moment with Smith slapping Chris Rock as "assault."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Amy Schumer Rocks Fitted SKIMS Catsuit & Jokes She’s An ‘Unpaid Model’: Photos

Amy Schumer is loving her SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian proudly showed off her figure in a fitted beige catsuit. Amy Schumer is a fan of Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian rocked the newly released “All In One” catsuit in a beige Sienna tone in posts shared to her Instagram story on Friday, March 18. The blonde flashed a peace sign at the camera as she channeled Kim K with a pair of champagne colored sunglasses. Never one to miss a beats, Amy couldn’t help but crack a joke: “@Skims model unpaid or hired” she posed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Kirsten Dunst
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Motion Pictures#The Secret Service
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two Months After Split From Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Was Seen Out With A Ring On Her Left Finger

Much of the public seemed surprised when longtime partners Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced this past January that they’d decided to divorce. Since then, reports have given alleged reasons for the couple’s decision to split, but it’s also been rumored that the couple could be looking to reconcile. Neither star has confirmed whether this is indeed the case, yet a recent development may get those gears of speculation churning again. Because it would seem that two months after the separation confirmation, Bonet was seen sporting a ring on her left finger.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mel Gibson Interview Abruptly Cut Off Over Question About Will Smith 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

Will Smith is inarguably one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. However, the actor has received unprecedented international attention since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last week. Now, all eyes have turned to the actor as he awaits word regarding his actions at the prestigious awards show. Meanwhile, other Hollywood icons have begun to comment on Will Smith’s actions, reactions varying across the board. Fellow actor Mel Gibson seems to have some opinions of his own regarding the Oscars uproar. However, a recent interview highlighting the subject concluded awkwardly when his response became cut off by a handler.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

The Hill

539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy