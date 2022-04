Rocky Mount, N.C. — Both lanes of Interstate 95 near Rocky Mount were closed on Friday morning as hazmat crews evacuated the area. Officials say that the interstate near Enfield and N.C. Highway 33 was shut down between Exit 150 to 154 at around 3 a.m. Friday. Both lanes reopened at around 4 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO