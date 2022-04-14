ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven, MI

Grand Haven considering seasonal paid parking

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26B7ev_0f9KOgHa00

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Haven City Council is weighing whether to add seasonal paid parking to the downtown district, asking tourists to foot some of the bill instead of leaving maintenance costs only to city residents.

City Manager Pat McGinnis laid out the plan this week during a city council meeting to charge $1 per hour and $2 per hour at the City Beach lot. The plan would include a mobile application that drivers can use, as well as kiosks placed periodically across downtown.

According to a memo from McGinnis , the parking program would cost $300,000 to implement, but should be covered by collected costs within the first year and be a positive revenue system for the city going forward. Once the installation costs are covered, the revenue would be split 50-50, with half going to cover maintenance for city lots and the other half for adding more parking spaces.

McGinnis noted the maintenance fund is already there, but it is paid by local tax dollars. He called the seasonal paid parking program a positive revenue system for the city.

If passed, the paid parking season would run from May 1 through Sept. 30, with fees in effect from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Monthly passes would be sold at $100 per month.

Several business owners voiced their concerns during the city council meeting, saying they were afraid parking fees would scare off customers. The plan, developed by a special committee, would allow 15-minute free parking for customers making quick stops and would not charge for street parking on Harbor Drive near the Grand Haven State Park.

The Paid Parking Committee was established in 2019 and their plan was approved by the city’s Downtown Development Authority but put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic started. No official vote has been held or scheduled, but McGinnis told News 8 that the paid parking program is tentatively built into the 2023 budget plan.

As part of its research, the committee looked at three other Michigan coastal cities to compare their parking regulations: South Haven, St. Joseph and Petoskey.

SOUTH HAVEN COMPARISON

Parking is free in downtown South Haven with a 3-hour limit. However, the city has had a hard time enforcing the policy because chalk marking, a common practice some law enforcement agencies use, has made its way to federal court , calling chalk marking a violation of the Fourth Amendment.

To try to ease parking issues at the beach, the city of South Haven offers two free parking tags to property owners within the city, The city also offers a shuttle on Saturdays and Sundays, allowing people to park at South Haven High School and ride to the beach.

ST. JOSEPH COMPARISON

The city of St. Joseph does not charge for street parking but does charge for parking at three beach lots. City residents get free parking passes. According to the Grand Haven committee’s study, St. Joseph collected $294,000 in parking fees in 2018.

Like Grand Haven, the St. Joseph City Commission is also considering expanding seasonal paid parking to the rest of the downtown area, hoping to ease the parking crunch and generate more funds that can be put back into downtown upgrades.

PETOSKEY COMPARISON

The city of Petoskey’s parking program is similar to the one in the city of Grand Rapids. It is implemented year-round and certain parking lots cost more, ranging from 25 cents to $1 per hour.

Parking rates were doubled in 2019. The city of Petoskey estimated they collected between $600,000 and $700,000 in parking fees that year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

This Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse in Michigan Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
South Haven, MI
Government
Grand Haven, MI
Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
City
South Haven, MI
South Haven, MI
Traffic
City
Petoskey, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Grand Haven, MI
Traffic
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral considering parking fees at Yacht Club

You could soon have to pay to park at the Cape Coral Yacht Club. It is an idea proposed for new ways to fund the expensive yacht club renovation project, and the only solution so far proposed. No matter the weather, people still come out to the Cape Coral Yacht...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mix 95.7FM

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Free Parking#Parking Lots#Parking Spaces
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
103.3 WKFR

Upjohn Company In Kalamazoo Sold Vanilla Only To Employees

There was a time where one of the biggest names in pharmaceuticals, which was from right here in Kalamazoo, sold imitation vanilla, and it was only made available to employees only. Now, why is that? It seems strange to me that vanilla of all things would be sold only to people who worked for the company, which had never made a food or flavoring product before. According to a website dedicated to remembering the Upjohn company, this was the reason:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy