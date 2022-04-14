ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poultry and eggs banned from county, local fairs in bird flu action by Pa. Department of Agriculture

By Marcus Schneck
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Poultry and eggs will not be allowed in exhibition at county and local fairs in Pennsylvania through June 16, or until today’s order implementing the ban is rescinded by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The department announced the temporary quarantine order as an additional step in protecting the...

