New Balance launches ‘The TRACK,’ multisport facility in Boston Landing

The new track complex houses what could be one of the fastest indoor tracks in the world. But that's not all it offers.

The Track at New Balance features a banked track that could be one of the fastest indoor tracks in the world. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith is one of New Balance’s prized brand ambassadors and was one of the faces present at Wednesday’s grand opening of The TRACK, the apparel company’s new multisport palace in Brighton.

But even he had to wait to finally set foot on the exquisite new running surface, which was blocked off by a barrier to all but staff for most of the night.

“I seriously want to jump the fence right now and check it out,” said Nesmith, who participated in high school track and field himself before focusing solely on basketball. “This place is unreal.”

He wasn’t the only one dying to get toes down on it, either.

Olympic bronze medalist Gabby Thomas, one of the fastest women ever to run 200 meters, said Wednesday night’s opening of The TRACK has been on her mind for almost three years.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment honestly since I signed with New Balance, and it’s been a few years now. It’s really special,” she said.

The dream is now reality, and it’s even bigger than just a premier place for runners to blaze a trail.

Of course, there’s plenty to love about The TRACK itself, which sits across from New Balance’s headquarters on Guest Street as well as the Boston Celtics’ and Bruins’ training facilities in Boston Landing.

The high-speed surface features banked turns designed to create smoother transitions from turns onto straightaways, allowing for times comparable to what runners might produce on an outdoor track. Thomas said the venue could be one of the fastest tracks in the world.

“The TRACK at New Balance offers the optimal training and performance venue for athletes of all abilities while driving New Balance innovation and technology insights through our new state-of-the-art New Balance Sports Research Lab,” New Balance president and CEO Joe Preston said in a statement.

With the Wednesday event in the books, the real fun on the track will begin right away.

New Balance will test the facility’s potential record-setting chops on Friday as Sydney McLaughlin, who’s running her first race since the Olympics, Elle Purrier St. Pierre, Heather MacLean, and 800m high school star Roisin Willis attempt to break the world record for the indoor distance medley relay, which consists of four legs (a 1,200m, 400m, 800m and 1,600m in order).

Gabby Thomas during a gala opening party of The TRACK at New Balance, a complex promising to be one of the fastest indoor tracks in the world. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

On top of that, the dual-terrain indoor track can be converted to a turf field as well as basketball and volleyball courts, creating a true multi-sport environment. It can also serve as a concert venue as it did on Wednesday when recently signed New Balance artist Jack Harlow dropped in to give local visitors and VIPs a performance to celebrate the opening.

In addition to the racing track and training facilities, The TRACK also houses the new Roadrunner music venue and Broken Records Beer Hall for people looking for entertainment as well as exercise.

“I know it’s going to end up being a venue that is so special for community, for the youth, for high school students, college students and pro athletes,” said Thomas, a Florence, Mass. native and Harvard grad. “You don’t get that everywhere.”