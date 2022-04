The Ukiah baseball team took sole control of second place in the North Bay League-Oak with a shutout win over visiting Windsor on Friday. The Wildcats, ranked No. 5 in the Press Democrat’s top 10, blanked No. 4 Windsor 4-0 behind a stellar outing from starter Austin Ford. The junior struck out nine and allowed three hits and two walks in six innings to help the Wildcats bounce back from a loss to Windsor earlier in the week and improve to 3-1 in league and 13-4 overall.

UKIAH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO