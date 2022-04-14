ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Man shot Thursday morning in Rochester, house struck by gunfire

News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsiHo_0f9KNciT00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was shot Thursday morning on the city’s southwest side.

Authorities say officers responded to the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 10:40 a.m. for the report of a man who was shot. Once on scene, officers found a man in his 40s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.

Police say the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Officials say the investigators found that the victim was at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street when multiple people approached and at least one of those people fired numerous gunshots at the victim before fleeing.

According to police, in addition to the man being shot, a house that was occupied by five people, including three children, was also struck by gunfire. Police say none of the occupants of this house were injured.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

John Guarrera
2d ago

These shootings can not just be random! They gotta be thugs sending a message to other thugs! Media makes it sound like shots just being random. Start investigating the victims!!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Strong Memorial Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc#Rochesterfirst
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Police arrest rape suspect who jumped from roof

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday morning who is accused of rape in Niagara County, apprehending him after he jumped off a roof to try to flee from police. Thursday’s incident happened around 8:30 a.m. near West Utica and Brayton streets, in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood. A viewer […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

6 officers injured at Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility

BROCTON, N.Y. — The New York State Corrections Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) says six officers were injured after allegedly being attacked by two inmates at the Lakeview Shock Incarceration Facility last week. According to the NYSCOPBA, the incident happened while the inmates were being escorted to a routine facility...
BROCTON, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy