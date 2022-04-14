ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Paper or... reusable? Wegmans to ditch plastic bags in all stores

By Amy Worden
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wegmans supermarkets announced Thursday it is eliminating plastic bags in its more than 100 stores in seven states, including Pennsylvania, by the end of 2022. The company said its goal is to reduce waste created by single-use plastic bags by convincing customers to use reusable bags. “We understand shoppers...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Salon

The best budget buys from Aldi, according to Reddit

Aldi, for the uninitiated, is an international grocery chain known for quirky shortcuts that provide some pretty unmatched savings. This can include inserting a quarter into your shopping cart to incentivize putting it back in its proper location, bagging your own groceries with your own bags at the end of your transaction and more industrial-feeling, warehouse-style stores. Bringing all of these factors into consideration, the store which could be considered a distant cousin of Trader Joe's (familial ties back in the motherland!) offers some great values on everyday goods. Here's what the folks on Reddit say are the absolute best buys if you'd like to check out the German retailer yourself.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wegmans#Plastic Bags#Single Use Plastic#Paper Bag#Food Drink#United Way
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Mashed

The Disappointing Reason An Aldi Store Has No Steaks On Its Shelves

Nowadays, trips to the grocery store might have us contemplating if it's actually cheaper to spend all the time and effort preparing food at home instead of going out to eat. According to the USDA's Economic Research Service's March report, food prices will likely rise 4.5% to 5% across the board in 2022 (via USA Today). Items like meat have especially been affected, with beef prices rising by 22.8% to 43.9% over the past year (via Spectrum News 1). On top of that, recent years have seen tens of millions of Americans face financial hardship and the threat of hunger (via The Washington Post). Against the backdrop of those difficulties, increasing numbers of people have resorted to extreme measures to get food on the table.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Fruit and Vegetables From Wegmans & Other Stores Has Been Recalled Due to Listeria

The Fruit Fresh Up company has announced that it is recalling fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as some ready-to-eat dips due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination. A hefty list of products processed at its facility in Depew, New York may have come into contact with the dangerous bacteria. The produce was sold under a variety of brand names including Wegmans, Fresh Harvest, Lexington Co-op, and Tops. Those products were distributed throughout New York and surrounding states, according to the notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
DEPEW, NY
themontynews

No Paper or Plastic: New NJ Law on Shopping Bags

Blawenburg resident and environmentalist Frank Derby spoke at the February Montgomery Business Association (MBA) meeting about the plastics ban. Beginning May 4, it is illegal for stores and restaurants to provide or sell single-use plastic bags. Paper bags will also be off-limits. Plus, restaurants will no longer be able to provide Styrofoam containers. Plastic straw distribution was limited in November.
POLITICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Major supermarkets recall biscuits, Kinder eggs and ready meals over safety fears

Supermarkets are recalling a number of popular food products due to safety concerns. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a series of alerts for a range of goods. These include digestive biscuits and a selection of Kinder products. If you have bought one of the below products then you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
154K+
Followers
63K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy