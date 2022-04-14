Portion of Southern Boulevard closing next week for repairs
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — There is a traffic alert for drivers next week in Boardman.
Part of Southern Boulevard will be closed next week. Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginetti says crews will be repairing a culvert between Meadowbrook Avenue and US-224.

That work begins on Tuesday.
