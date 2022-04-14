ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Portion of Southern Boulevard closing next week for repairs

By Kyle Alexander
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LdZIU_0f9KNHNK00

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — There is a traffic alert for drivers next week in Boardman.

Part of Southern Boulevard will be closed next week. Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginetti says crews will be repairing a culvert between Meadowbrook Avenue and US-224.

Police: Drugs, guns found in Campbell raid

That work begins on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7vI2_0f9KNHNK00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Boardman, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Government
Boardman, OH
Traffic
County
Mahoning County, OH
Boardman, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy