Rogers, AR

Rogers police investigating after 17-year-old girl found shot in head

By Gary Gilbert
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Rogers Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the police department, officers with the Rogers Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Asher Court in regards to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 17-year-old female sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. The female was later pronounced dead.

Police say this is an active homicide investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as more details are released.

