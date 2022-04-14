Flood Warning issued for Lowndes, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cook County in south central Georgia Central Berrien County in south central Georgia Lanier County in south central Georgia Northern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Central Brooks County in south central Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 453 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sparks to 6 miles north of Quitman, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Lakeland, Adel, Valdosta, Quitman, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs, Morven, Cecil, Barretts, New Lois, Massee, Greggs, Hansell and Allenville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
