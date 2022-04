America is just beginning to come to grips with the scale and scope of contamination from a large group of human-made chemicals known collectively as PFAS. It’s still not entirely clear whether their mere presence is all bad — but it's clear that they're everywhere. The same properties that make them useful in items like non-stick cookware and firefighting foams are what also make them so hard to clean up when they migrate into soil and water, potentially leading to health impacts at high levels of exposure.

