ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter

New aid convoy en route to Ethiopia's Tigray: UN

By Aymeric VINCENOT, Yasuyoshi CHIBA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2n8p_0f9KKEuC00
The war has created a humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia and sparked famine fears in Tigray /AFP/File

A new aid convoy of 47 trucks and three fuel tankers was on its way to Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, the UN's World Food Programme said Thursday, following a conditional humanitarian truce between the government and Tigrayan rebels.

The 17-month war between government forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) has created a humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia and sparked famine fears in Tigray, which has been under a de facto blockade for many months according to the UN.

On April 1, the WFP said 13 trucks loaded with food supplies had reached the Tigrayan capital Mekele, the first aid convoy to reach the stricken region by road since mid-December.

It was followed by another convoy a day later by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), carrying medical aid, food and water treatment supplies.

On Thursday, the WFP said on Twitter that its second convoy was on its way to Mekele.

"47 trucks with food, nutrition & other life-saving supplies Plus 3 fuel tankers - fundamental to deliver these items to communities in #Tigray," it said.

The convoy had encountered a "smooth journey so far with support from all authorities," it added, as the truce between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the TPLF continues to hold, allowing aid to reach the battered region.

A second convoy from the ICRC also arrived in Mekele on Thursday, carrying food and medical supplies, along with household items, the organisation said on Twitter.

"The convoy also carried essential equipment for the orthopedic rehabilitation centre," it said.

The war has driven hundreds of thousands of people to the brink of famine, displaced more than two million and left more than nine million in need of food aid, according to the UN.

Nearly 40 percent of Tigray's six million inhabitants face "an extreme lack of food", the UN said in January, with fuel shortages forcing aid workers to deliver medicines and other crucial supplies sometimes by foot.

Both the warring sides have issued demands in connection with the truce that was announced last month.

The government has called on the rebels to "desist from all acts of further aggression and withdraw from areas they have occupied" in the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara.

The rebels have in turn urged the Ethiopian authorities "to go beyond empty promises and take concrete steps to facilitate unfettered humanitarian access" to Tigray.

The conflict erupted in November 2020 when Nobel Peace laureate Abiy sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF, the region's former ruling party, saying the move came in response to rebel attacks on army camps.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Ethiopia government declares immediate truce to allow aid into Tigray

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia’s government on Thursday declared an immediate truce with rebellious Tigrayan forces to allow aid into the war-ravaged northern province. A spokesman for the Tigrayan forces did not respond to a request for comment on the announcement, which follows a visit by the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, to the capital Addis Ababa this week.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ethiopia Declares Humanitarian Truce in War-Ravaged Tigray

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ethiopia's government on Thursday announced what it called an “indefinite humanitarian truce” in its war-ravaged Tigray region, saying the action was necessary to allow unimpeded relief supplies into the area. "The government calls upon the donor community to redouble their generous contributions to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Food Programme#Food Shortages#Food Aid#Un#Afp File#Tigrayan#Wfp#Mekele#Icrc#Nutrition#Tplf
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
BBC

Tanzania viewpoint: What President Samia has achieved in her first year

In our series of letters from African journalists, Sammy Awami looks back at how Tanzania has changed in the year since Samia Suluhu Hassan became the country's first female president following the death of President John Magufuli. If a happiness index was taken within the last few weeks, it would...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Nations
International Business Times

Ethiopia Arrests Former Government Officials From Tigray, Rights Body Says

Ethiopian authorities have detained several senior officials from Tigray, including members of the government's last administration in the conflict-ravaged region, the head of the state-appointed human rights commission said on Friday. Daniel Bekele, Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, did not name the officials and declined to comment...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Syria's Air Defences Confront 'Israeli Aggression', State Media Report

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported. "At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

At Least 12 Migrants, Most of Them Syrians, Drown off Tunisia in Shipwreck

TUNIS (Reuters) -At least 12 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy on Friday, a civil protection official told Reuters. The official added that the 12 bodies that were recovered off the coast of Nabeul were mostly of Syrian migrants. A search was still under way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WIVB

12 unidentified migrant bodies found washed up off Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s coast guard has recovered the bodies of 12 unidentified migrants found washed up on the coast Friday, according to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights, which closely follows migration. The group said Saturday that the migrants drowned in a shipwreck off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

U.S. to declare Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya

The Biden administration has made a formal determination that the Myanmar military has committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, a U.S. official and a source familiar with the decision said Sunday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to make the announcement Monday morning at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Libya's underground homes wait for tourism revival

Gharyan's unique underground houses were hewn into the mountainside centuries ago, and many lie abandoned, but residents of the Libyan town are hoping tourism can help restore their heritage. Today, Belhaj says he is the owner of the oldest underground home in Gharyan, a town where many residents have family records and property deeds dating back centuries. 
WORLD
The New Humanitarian

Durban disaster, Middle East bread shortages, and Somalia’s all-woman media team: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Almost 400 people have died in flooding in South Africa’s eastern coastal city of Durban. With roads and bridges washed away, rescuers have battled to deliver supplies, and some residents have gone without power or water since 11 April. Parts of KwaZulu-Natal province recorded almost their average annual rainfall in just 48 hours – a deluge that took the weather forecasters by surprise. Informal settlements have been particularly badly hit. But neither has the flooding spared shopping malls and businesses that had only recently recovered from politically inspired looting. Toppled containers also forced the closure of the country’s largest port for 36 hours – a key trade route for landlocked neighbours including Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia. President Cyril Ramaphosa was visibly shocked when he toured the area on 13 April. He blamed climate change for the devastation; yet more dangerous storms are forecast for this weekend. Durban has a progressive climate action plan, but years of underspending on basics like the maintenance of city infrastructure and stormwater systems have undermined those ambitions.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Morocco Condemns Israeli Raid on Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco condemned on Saturday the Israeli raid on Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem saying the escalation undermines peace efforts. At least 152 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli riot police inside Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, the latest outbreak in a recent upsurge of violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

AFP

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy