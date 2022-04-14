Kentucky Historical Society: Kentucky Ancestors

4089 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40511-8400, USA. The Kentucky Horse Park, located just north of Lexington, Kentucky, is a 1,229-acre equestrian park focused on the relationship between humans and horses. Kentucky’s Bluegrass region is celebrated for its bourbon and the abundance of thoroughbred farms. Lexington claims the title of “Horse Capital of the World,” and the nearby Kentucky Horse Park attracts over half a million people each year. Visitors come to enjoy the museums, live shows, indoor and outdoor arenas, and for a chance to interact with the living legends that reside at the park. Many national equestrian organizations are headquartered within the horse park.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO