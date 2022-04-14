ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Historical Society: Kentucky Ancestors

One mystery lives within every family; whether that be a possible connection to someone famous,...

Kentucky lawmakers, Cameron raise concerns over Kentucky Power sale

(The Center Square) – Kentucky officials Thursday expressed their disapproval over a proposed sale of a utility provider in eastern Kentucky. In doing so, they cited fears residents in that region already slammed by out-of-control utility costs may face even higher bills for electricity. Members of the Kentucky General...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Somerset Commonwealth Journal. March 18, 2022. Editorial: State legislators playing dangerously with First Amendment. State legislators playing dangerously with First Amendment. State legislators in Frankfort really need to be careful when it comes to suppressing the media’s ability to report on our elected officials as well as the right of...
The Kentucky Horse Park: A Complete Guide

4089 Iron Works Pkwy, Lexington, KY 40511-8400, USA. The Kentucky Horse Park, located just north of Lexington, Kentucky, is a 1,229-acre equestrian park focused on the relationship between humans and horses. Kentucky’s Bluegrass region is celebrated for its bourbon and the abundance of thoroughbred farms. Lexington claims the title of “Horse Capital of the World,” and the nearby Kentucky Horse Park attracts over half a million people each year. Visitors come to enjoy the museums, live shows, indoor and outdoor arenas, and for a chance to interact with the living legends that reside at the park. Many national equestrian organizations are headquartered within the horse park.
Second Baptist Church, one of few historic Black churches in Ohio River Valley, gets new life

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — An old church with historical significance has a new owner. Historic New Richmond Inc. took over Second Baptist Church, one of the few historic Black churches left standing in the Ohio River Valley. Now, the historical society is working with preservationists from Northern Kentucky University to restore it back to what it looked like in the 19th century.
