ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Zachary Judge Myles looks back on successes of City Court career

By OLIVIA McCLURE
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly three decades at the helm of Zachary City Court, there is plenty that Judge Lonny Myles could talk about in reflecting on his career. When he had the opportunity to do so April 12 at the City Council meeting, Myles chose to focus on something many people in Zachary...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's parents might face Laundries in tentative jury trial scheduled in 2023

The parents of Gabby Petito will possibly face the parents of Brian Laundrie for a jury trial in 2023 in Florida. The civil lawsuit filed by Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt last month alleges that 23-year-old Laundrie told his parents on or around Aug. 28 that he murdered 22-year-old Petito while on their summer cross-country road trip. Chris and Roberta Laundrie allegedly allowed him to return in Petito’s van to their home in North Port, Florida, hid his whereabouts and made arrangements for him to flee the country.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zachary, LA
Government
City
Zachary, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Louisiana Government
MetroTimes

Incarcerated father of Breonna Taylor is a family man

Everette Taylor is a family man. Except that he's in prison and can't see his family. The slim, 6-foot-1-inch 45-year-old is being held at the Macomb Correctional Facility in Michigan. Over the past 23 years, he's resided in 16 of Michigan's 30 prisons, which house about 33,000 people-disproportionately men of color.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WAFB

Warrick Dunn returns to Baton Rouge Community to help one family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warrick Dunn Charities and Habitat for Humanities of Greater Baton Rouge help one family get their dream home. On Tuesday, April 12, single mom Beloti Mbuyi and her two daughters finally saw their dreams come true—a fully furnished home for just the three of them. After years of searching for a secure home for her family, Mbuyi got the home she needed through the help of Baton Rouge native and NFL legend Warrick Dunn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Domestic Violence#Zachary City Court#Time
WKBN

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing many churches to resort to online or televised worship. Many continued to hold virtual services last spring after a deadly winter wave of the coronavirus and as vaccination campaigns were still ramping up.
BOSTON, MA
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Per Capita Income

Every 10 years, the US Census survey, the US logs each person’s personal income. More than just a number, personal income gives a snapshot of the nation’s living standard and quality of life. The 2020 Census reported that median personal income per capita from 2016 to 2020 was $35,384 in 2020 dollars. This represents a […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy