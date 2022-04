Fancy has shown herself to be a very friendly kitty. Arriving at the shelter as a stray, she was unsure of how to behave. Within a few days, she was craving our attention and enjoying all the attention we were giving her. She is a playful 6-month-old that is hoping her new home has toys, […] The post SoMD Pets in Need Cat of the Week: Fancy appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

HUGHESVILLE, MD ・ 26 MINUTES AGO