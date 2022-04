Don't you love when random surveys come out either aligning or drastically distancing yourself with the other members of your state?. Well, a 2022 survey of the top road trip snacks has officially been released. The data comes from an Upgraded Points article that looked up the last five years’ worth of Google Trends data for each snack in each state to determine clear winners for the most popular road trip snack in each state, region, and overall.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 24 DAYS AGO