Street fair for BBBS

Junction City / Geary County United Way and First Baptist Church of Junction City are teaming up to host a Volunteer Fair on May 14th. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said it will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fifth Street Park. "Families and individuals are welcome to come out and learn about organizations in the community and how to sign up to get volunteer services.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 19 DAYS AGO