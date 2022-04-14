ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Street fair for BBBS

By From the Editor’s Desk
Laurel Outlook
 2 days ago

Big Brothers Big Sisters will host a street fair on Saturday...

www.laureloutlook.com

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Volunteer Fair is scheduled at 5th Street Park in May

Junction City / Geary County United Way and First Baptist Church of Junction City are teaming up to host a Volunteer Fair on May 14th. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said it will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fifth Street Park. "Families and individuals are welcome to come out and learn about organizations in the community and how to sign up to get volunteer services.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KCRA.com

Women entrepreneurs fair planned Saturday in Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS, Calif. — It's all about "girl power" at a free women entrepreneurs fair happening on Saturday in Fair Oaks. Hosted by State Farm agent Katie Yount, the event will include close to 30 women-owned businesses. Have your photos taken with superheroes from the League for Hope organization,...
Patriot Ledger

Duxbury woman behind home décor business is the true queen of crafting

DUXBURY – If hobbies are how we define our time, Duxbury's Denise Miller has already lived 1,000 years.  If you ask her what she enjoys doing in her free time, the answer could very well be different every time.. She's made wreathes, embroidered, painted rocks, sewed pillows, painted wine glasses, made greeting cards and is considering a foray into quilting. She says she's loved it all.  ...
DUXBURY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy