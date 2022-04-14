ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasure Island, FL

Small-dog portion of Treasure Island dog park to be expanded

By MARK SCHANTZ, TBN Correspondent
Beach Beacon
 2 days ago

TREASURE ISLAND — An abundance of frolicking miniature pooches motivated the Isle of Capri Civic Association and city to expand the small-dog play area in Rosselli Park at 11650 Capri Circle S. The small-dog section “has become very popular, especially around 4 or 5 o’clock each evening when...

