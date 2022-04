Two Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweights looking to make a statement will get five rounds to do so at the beginning of June. The UFC’s broadcast partner of ESPN released the news on Friday that Alexander Volkov (34-10) will be taking on Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3) to headline the upcoming UFC Fight Night event on June 4. The two heavyweights will like battle it out at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, although a location is not yet on the books.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO