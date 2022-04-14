ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, PA

Spencer, the golden retriever, is now the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon

By Matt Reed
WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — The Boston Marathon’s most famous canine companion was officially recognized by the Boston Athletic Association Wednesday. Spencer, the golden retriever, was named the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon. He received a race bib...

Boston, PA
