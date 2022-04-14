ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Suspect arrested in connection to Lexington dumpster fires

By Braxton Caudill
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington fire investigators made an arrest Thursday morning in connection to...

Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVF

'We are heartbroken at the news': Body of missing Kentucky coal miner found

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police: Man Kills Brother For Trying To Get Into His House

The Kentucky State Police received a call in reference to a shooting on Cabin Creek Rd, located in the Redfox community of Knott County. Kentucky State Police Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and the initial investigation indicated that Harold Gevedon, 55, of Redfox was attempting to unlawfully gain entry into the residence of his brother Tony Gevedon, 59, of Redfox.
REDFOX, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Two arrested in connection with murder at Lexington motel

WATCH | Sen. Rand Paul honors two law enforcement members for heroic duty. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Frankfort Monday morning to recognize two members of law enforcement for their heroic duty. WATCH | Sports gambling bill still alive in Ky. General Assembly. Updated: 8 hours ago.
