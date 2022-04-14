ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, IA

NWS issues high wind, red flag warnings until Thursday night

By The Perry News
theperrynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a high wind warning until 7 p.m. and a red flag warning until 9 p.m. for the Perry area. West winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gusts...

theperrynews.com

