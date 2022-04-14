ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Colombian fugitive convicted in wife’s 1994 death found using fake name in US, FBI says

By Julia Marnin
Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Colombian fugitive convicted in the 1994 murder of his wife evaded arrest for 27 years — until he was caught living under a fake name in the U.S. on April 13, the FBI says. He was also wanted in the attempted murder of his daughter, whom he...

