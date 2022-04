The Full Pink Moon will shine for Easter weekend, reaching peak illumination at 2:57 p.m. Saturday, April 16, and becoming visible in our night sky after sunset. The full moon won’t actually be pink. That name for it comes down to us from some Native American tribes who knew the first full moon of spring to correspond with the flowering of a native wildflower, Phlox subulata, which is commonly known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or moss pink.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO