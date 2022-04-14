High wind warning issued

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Las Animas, Baca, and Prowers Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, especially on east west oriented roadways.
