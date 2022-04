Easter is Sunday and the Friday before (April 15 in 2022) is known as Good Friday. It’s a time when Christian around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Christ. Easter dates can fluctuate widely each year and 2022′s date is considered late. The earliest day Easter can happen is March 22 but that won’t happen again until 2285. The latest Easter can take place is April 25, something that hasn’t occurred since 1943.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO