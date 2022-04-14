ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, MI

Riverview schools placed in temporary lockdown after incident at nearby business

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — Riverview High School and Memorial Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown this morning after a "serious incident" at a business near the schools. According...

WJHL

Two Kingsport schools were placed on lockdown amid police investigation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Kingsport elementary schools were on shelter-in-place status Thursday afternoon while police investigated a report of an armed man in the area. According to Kingsport City Schools, Roosevelt and Jackson elementary schools were placed into a “shelter-in-place status” just after 2:30 p.m. “due to a safety situation in the surrounding community.” […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Riverview, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Riverview, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
1470 WFNT

Police Are Asking For Help Finding Two Missing Owosso Girls

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two little girls that were taken from their home in Owosso. It's believed that the two girls were taken by their father and could be headed toward Tennessee. According to MLive, Ayverie and Rosie Burford, 3 and 2 years old, respectively,...
OWOSSO, MI
#Police#Riverview High School
CBS Boston

Hopkinton High School Boys Locker Rooms To Be Locked After School Following ‘Unsanitary, Destructive’ Incidents

HOPKINTON (CBS) — The boys’ locker rooms at Hopkinton High School will now be locked after school following behavior described by the school’s principal as “unsanitary, destructive, and inappropriate.” Principal Evan Bishop says the repairs to the boys locker room after these incidents have been expensive. “This behavior has recently cost the district significant money in repairs, and it creates unnecessary–and frankly disgusting–work for our custodians, who should not need to deal with this type of behavior,” he wrote in a letter this afternoon. According to Bishop, a warning was sent via email by the school’s Athletic Director about locking the team rooms and locker rooms after school if inappropriate behavior continued. The principal said another incident was reported 24 hours after the warning. Coaches will now need to unlock the locker room in order for their athletes to get changed and students not on a spring sports team will not be allowed to use the locker room after school.
HOPKINTON, MA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

MISD: Legacy HS placed on a brief lockdown

Legacy High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning due to a suspected student with a weapon, according to Midland ISD. A student was found to be carrying an airsoft aka "pellet" gun after a parent submitted a tip, according to the district. Legacy will continue as normal for the rest of the day following the brief 5-minute lockdown.
MIDLAND, TX
Lockdown

