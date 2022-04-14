Nine Great Bars

BARS ARE BACK, BABY. After two years of being cooped up at home because of COVID-19, people are finally coming out of self-imposed quarantine and looking for some fun. Luckily, Sacramento has no shortage of zippy bars and stylish cocktail lounges where you can let loose and socialize. Here’s a look...
Some people want a nice slow-paced bar where they can relax and have a casual drink. Not all of us love big crowds. Bozeman is filled with some fantastic bars that fit any person. If you are in college, a professional or you need a place to have a casual drink with someone special, Bozeman has something for everyone.
Live music went away for more than a year during the pandemic. If you're still trying to make up for lost time by seeing as many concerts as possible, consider hitting up some of our favorite metro Phoenix bars that offer shows by local artists most nights of the week.
Click here to read the full article. After taking in the sights at La Sagrada Familia and Park Güell this summer, a stay at the Barcelona Edition will grant you access to one of the city’s most alluring nightspots.
Hidden beneath the five-star hotel lies Cabaret, an exclusive late-night micro club that features live music by local DJs, signature cocktails and special events. The cult venue, which originally launched alongside the hotel in 2018, reopened late last month. Equipped with a full cocktail bar and dancefloor, the sultry space is a necessary stop for those looking to have some nighttime fun...
David Rossof has been one of LA’s foremost sommeliers for decades now — so if he’s telling Angelenos it’s time to start drinking vermouth on the rocks, it’s time to listen up. With stints at culinary institutions like Michael’s, Campanile and Nancy Silverton’s quickly expanding Mozza empire, Rosoff established his wine lists as essential companions to this city’s dining culture. Now, he’s focused on vermouth, including a venture into making his own, Vermina, and serving it as a stand-alone drink at the third-time’s-a-charm version of his Spanish-inspired restaurant Bar Moruno, which just (re)opened in Silver Lake.
Click here to read the full article. Poised to become the “next Mustique”, Canouan has become a Caribbean hotspot. Here’s what to know before you go:
When to Go
Canouan is at its busiest over the winter holidays, but locals say that the best time to come is spring, between March and June. Winds are calmer, keeping waters less choppy, and the seaweed that tends to clog beaches early in the year has faded away.
Transit
Charter is the best option, but you can also fly commercial to a nearby hub and connect there. Book the Mandarin Oriental’s own six-seater jet for the...
Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it.
The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club.
As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
Antoine Wilson is a Black American chef and food entrepreneur from Brooklyn, NY. He owns two foodie projects in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil— Soul Temperos and Brooklyn Chicken. Living as an expat since 2015, Wilson decided to quit his job as a data analyst for a music distribution company in NYC to travel overseas.
Permission to come aboard? Absolutely, and if you have the money, you can charter her for $650,000 a week to start. Welcome aboard the Arience, which means Excellence. She's yours to charter through Northrop & Johnson in Newport. Complete with a cinema, games console, music system with iPhone docking, Wi-Fi,...
We received complimentary stay and a complimentary meal from this hotel and their restaurant. Hotel Histórico Central, Mexico CityDaniel Haddad. Hotel Histórico Central was the perfect boutique hotel for our family during our visit to beautiful Mexico City. From the moment we checked in, the welcoming staff made us feel right at home. We were served a unique and delicious welcome drink and our children were treated to toys, treats, and plenty of friendly smiles. The modern guest rooms are comfortable and cozy with sleek bathrooms and enticing city views. A huge highlight of staying at the Hotel Histórico Centra is their mouthwatering breakfast served each morning and the complimentary use of the in house cafe. Whether you’re craving a warm panini, freshly baked croissant, warming soup, or perfectly crafted coffee it’s available 24/7 at Cafe Central. All hotel guests can order free of charge, which was a great addition to our stay.
You deserve a vacation — one that's unlike any other. One that's cool, stylish, and unique. Enter: The Yacht Villa in Florida. Offered by The Nightfall Group, a VIP travel concierge and luxury rentals service, the property is a first-of-its-kind autonomous floating villa located off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Though it's shaped like a yacht, don't expect to take the vessel out for a cruise as it's permanently docked 20 feet above the water.
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Buckeye Bars is a simple no-bake peanut butter and chocolate dessert recipe based on the classic Ohio state candy ball but made easier in bar form. This naturally gluten-free sweet treat can be prepared in 15 minutes using only 6 ingredients.
Dining at Disney World is about to get a little more limited as the popular theme park moves to close one of its more popular restaurants. The Narcoossee's restaurant located in Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is set to close indefinitely beginning Friday, June 17 for an extended refurbishment.
Click here to read the full article. Officially, the JW Marriott collection is a tribute to Marriott International’s founder, the late J. Willard Marriott, whose belief in holistic wellbeing has inspired 115 retreats across the globe. But insiders would note that these properties are also a clear nod to his wife—as long as you know to look outside.
A dedicated gardener in her downtime, Alice Sheets Marriott was passionate about everything from geraniums and hydrangeas to the family raspberry patch in New Hampshire, where she routinely turned the fruits of her labor into jam. (No dabbler in the kitchen, she’d started...
A Mediterranean beach break has long been a stalwart of family holidays - and for good reason. Travelling with kids isn’t always easy, but a European jaunt can deliver the holy trinity of a family holiday in just two hours: sandy, safe beaches, shallow aquamarine waters and guaranteed sunshine. Whether your child’s an awkward adolescent or still in nappies, there’s an entire wealth of activities out there to keep them occupied and entertained while you lounge pool-side with a glass of something cool. From surfing to ziplining, performing or DJ-ing, here’s our pick of the hotels with the best clubs...
The international guests who resorted to begging for tickets and Park Passes outside Magic Kingdom yesterday were later allowed to buy tickets. The anonymous couple had traveled from Switzerland to Orlando. Upon arrival at the Transportation & Ticket Center, they attempted to purchase theme park tickets and were turned away. They crafted a sign reading “Looking for tickets and reservations” on a sheet of cardboard and initially stood outside the Magic Kingdom entrance, hoping to beseech other guests to assist them. Disney security Cast Members forced them to retreat to the parking lot outside the TTC.
If you've been craving that beach vacation feeling, but can't get any time off work — check out this hidden tropical bar in Vancouver, B.C. Their drinks will give you all the beachy vacay vibes without even having to step outside of the city!. You have to know where...
Located at the heart of the city, Barcelo Mexico Reforma is the perfect home away from home when visiting the bustling destination. The stylish towering property features a chic and welcoming lobby, impeccable five star service, and a variety of modern guest rooms sure to please the discerning traveler. We upgraded to their Premium Level where you’ll gain access to a luxurious lounge, early check-in and late check-out, and spacious rooms complete with a private terrace.
Comments / 0