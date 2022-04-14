ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Student in custody after loaded gun found at Campbell County elementary school

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13elRk_0f9KCuFg00

PIONEER, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said an elementary school lockdown has been lifted after a student was found in possession of a loaded gun.

According to a CCSO Facebook post, an eighth grade student at Elk Valley Elementary School was taken into custody by a School Resource Officer on Wednesday after they were found in possession of a loaded handgun.

Five students charged after gun found at Blount County school

The incident caused the school to go into a temporary lockdown and the student was taken into custody by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

“All students, teachers, and staff are safe, and the lockdown has now been lifted,” CCSO said around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police: Heritage High student threatened ‘mass violence’

The student’s identity was not released.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

Elk Valley Elementary School is a public school located in Pioneer, Tennessee which serves students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

H. Higginbotham
2d ago

The parents should be charged because of their failure to properly secure their weapons. Don’t need more gun control because it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to safe guard children from firearms. It works like this: if you have a gun and you have a child in the household, you’ve got to lock up one or the other to keep them apart. Most of us lock up the guns but it’s a matter of choice. 😂🤣

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pioneer, TN
Blount County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Blount County, TN
Campbell County, TN
Sports
Blount County, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccso Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WSPA 7News

12 charged in copper wire theft ring in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – 12 people have been charged in a copper wire theft ring in Buncombe County. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, during a months-long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies learned that 12 people were stealing copper communication wire in Buncombe County and selling it to scrap yards across […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy