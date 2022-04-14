ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Rogers police investigating after 17-year-old girl found shot in head

By Gary Gilbert
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Rogers Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the police department, officers with the Rogers Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Asher Court in regards to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 17-year-old female sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. The female was later pronounced dead.

Police say this is an active homicide investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Arkansas State
