Spencer, the golden retriever, is now the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon
By Matt Reed
KETV.com
2 days ago
BOSTON — The Boston Marathon’s most famous canine companion was officially recognized by the Boston Athletic Association Wednesday. Spencer, the golden retriever, was named the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon. He received a race bib...
BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races.
The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London.
One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city.
“We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales.
On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
