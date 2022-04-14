ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Bethlehem Public Library news: Listen up

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dJfn2_0f9KCMgK00

A t this month’s Listening Party, we turn the spotlight on jazz bassist Richard Davis. Join us over Zoom Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. as we listen to and discuss this prolific musician who played with a “who’s who” of music history: from Bernstein to Stravinsky, Sarah Vaughan, Sinatra, Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen, Miles Davis and Eric Dolphy.

Our Listening Parties meet monthly through June to hear selections from classic albums while discussing the life and music of great musicians. Join fellow music lovers and share your personal impressions and memories, rediscover milestones in music history, and talk about the artists that have shaped the musical landscape. It’s like a book club, but for music – everyone is welcome! Bethlehem librarian Michael Farley will facilitate the discussions.

Trustee candidates

Nominating petition forms for the 2022 trustee vote are due to the school district Monday, April 18. Informational packets are available at the library, through curbside pickup or online for candidates interested in serving on the Bethlehem Public Library Board of Trustees. There is one seat on the 2022 ballot, currently held by incumbent Mary Redmond, who will not be seeking re-election.

Petitions will need at least 51 signatures of voters residing in the Bethlehem Central School District. Petitions must be filed with the District Clerk, Bethlehem Central High School, 700 Delaware Ave., Delmar by 5 p.m. on April 18. The election will be held Tuesday, May 17.

Put down some roots

Get growing with our 2022 seed library featuring a variety of open-pollinated vegetables, herbs and some flowers. You can now select your seeds in person or online for pickup, limited to 10 seed packets per household. Visit webapps.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/seeds/categories.asp to see what’s available.

Hiking with your four-legged friends

Coming soon! Author and hiking enthusiast and author Alan Via returns to the library Wednesday, April 27, for an in-person discussion of his book “Doghiker: Great Hikes with Dogs.” A book sale and signing will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. with the regular program beginning at 7 p.m. A chance for questions will follow, along with additional time for book signing.

Space is limited. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, NY
City
Delmar, NY
Bethlehem, NY
Government
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Johnson City Public Library

JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.) • Tech Take-Apart for ages 10 and older will be held on Thursday, March 24, at 6 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Deconstruct old tech devices to see how they work. All equipment will be provided by the library. Registration is required; call 423-434-4458.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Mercury

Phoenixville Public Library offers free public programs

Phoenixville Public Library will host a free, in-person “Medicare 102” presentation on Monday, March 21, at 7:00 PM. Counselors from PA-MEDI, Pennsylvania’s free Medicare counseling service, will provide information about wellness visits, covered preventative services, inpatient vs. observation status, Medicare Outpatient Observation Notice (MOON), equipment covered by Medicare Part B, diabetic supplies, fraud, and more. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/medicare102 or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Morrison
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Eric Dolphy
Person
Sarah Vaughan
Person
Sinatra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Library#Book Signing#Music History#Bethlehem Public Library#Listening Party#The District Clerk
Spotlight News

State issues new fishing regulation

ALBANY — New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the adoption of new freshwater fishing regulations that will take effect on April 1. Following a public comment period on […]
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy