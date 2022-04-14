Bethlehem Public Library news: Listen up

A t this month’s Listening Party, we turn the spotlight on jazz bassist Richard Davis. Join us over Zoom Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. as we listen to and discuss this prolific musician who played with a “who’s who” of music history: from Bernstein to Stravinsky, Sarah Vaughan, Sinatra, Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen, Miles Davis and Eric Dolphy.

Our Listening Parties meet monthly through June to hear selections from classic albums while discussing the life and music of great musicians. Join fellow music lovers and share your personal impressions and memories, rediscover milestones in music history, and talk about the artists that have shaped the musical landscape. It’s like a book club, but for music – everyone is welcome! Bethlehem librarian Michael Farley will facilitate the discussions.

Trustee candidates

Nominating petition forms for the 2022 trustee vote are due to the school district Monday, April 18. Informational packets are available at the library, through curbside pickup or online for candidates interested in serving on the Bethlehem Public Library Board of Trustees. There is one seat on the 2022 ballot, currently held by incumbent Mary Redmond, who will not be seeking re-election.

Petitions will need at least 51 signatures of voters residing in the Bethlehem Central School District. Petitions must be filed with the District Clerk, Bethlehem Central High School, 700 Delaware Ave., Delmar by 5 p.m. on April 18. The election will be held Tuesday, May 17.

Put down some roots

Get growing with our 2022 seed library featuring a variety of open-pollinated vegetables, herbs and some flowers. You can now select your seeds in person or online for pickup, limited to 10 seed packets per household. Visit webapps.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/seeds/categories.asp to see what’s available.

Hiking with your four-legged friends

Coming soon! Author and hiking enthusiast and author Alan Via returns to the library Wednesday, April 27, for an in-person discussion of his book “Doghiker: Great Hikes with Dogs.” A book sale and signing will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. with the regular program beginning at 7 p.m. A chance for questions will follow, along with additional time for book signing.

Space is limited. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.