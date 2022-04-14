ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything you need to know about the 2022 Latin American Music Awards

By Rebecah Jacobs
 2 days ago

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards are only one week away!

One of the biggest night’s in Latin Music is going down next Thursday, April 2022. Hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes , and Cristián de la Fuente , the show will air on Telemundo at 7pm/6 c.

A long list of performers have been confirmed for this year’s show, including huge names like Farruko, Luis Fonsi, Prince Royce, Reik, Black Eyed Peas, Calibre 50, Jhay Cortez, María Becerra, Nicki Nicole, Sofia Reyes , and Ozuna .

Mexican singer Christian Nodal will also take the stage, giving a special performance as he’s recognized with the Extraordinary Evolution award. The award is a special honor presented to a young performer who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth as an artist, previously received by Maluma in 2018, Becky G in 2019 and Ozuna in 2021.

Other big honors to be handed out include the Legend award, which will be presented to 67-year-old Mexican singer Lupita D’Alessio , who will perform.

Who’s performing at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards?

As for the presenters for the evening, Adamari López, César Millán, Grupo Firme, Joel DELEÕN, José Luis Rodríguez El Puma, Julio Vaqueiro, Lenin Ramírez, Luis Vazquez, Mariah Angeliq, Mario Cimarro, Myrka Dellanos , and Sofia Castro will all hit the stage to hand out awards to their fellow entertainers.

This year, Bad Bunny leads the nominations with 10, followed closely behind by Jhay Cortez with 8. J Balvin, Karol G , and Rauw Alejandro all recvieved 7 nominations.

The Latin American Music Awards will air live April 21 from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans can watch the ceremony on Telemundo and Peacock , with the red carpet starting at 7pm and the Awards to proceed at 8pm.

See you next week!

