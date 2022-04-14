ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat, Jimmy Butler Entering Postseason at Critical Point

By Chris Crouse
 2 days ago

If you are just tuning into Heat basketball, you’ve met the team at an interesting time. Erik Spoelstra’s club has systematically climbed to the top of the conference with a roster that fits well together but seems ever-unfinished.

Much like the city of Miami, surface-level perceptions will only present a partially accurate picture. As you go inland, you see a beautiful, yet complex structure balancing its rich history with an invasion of outsiders potentially compromising the culture.

The Heat and their hard-working, process-oriented mentality are in the early stages of dealing with a new star class of NBA players, those just as focused on building personal brands as they are with improving their basketball game. It’s not too dissimilar to how Miami locals are dealing with an influx of New Yorkers and how they threaten the existing ecosystem.

In both cases, business is booming, yet there are major questions looming about the long-term: How concerned should we be about Jimmy Butler ‘s back end of his contract? Perhaps some action should be taken to control rent prices with a potential recession on the horizon? Should Miami simply live in the moment with blinders on and enjoy the success it’s having now? After all, life is beautiful from the luxurious Eastern Conference high rise.

There are reports that Butler could be on the move this summer if the Heat don’t make progress this postseason and there are glaring signs that the team could struggle. Miami has gone 7-8 this year against the teams occupying the 2-5 seeds in the conference. They also lost their only game against the Nets when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both played.

Perhaps the Heat can string together four-straight playoff series and take home their first title since LeBron James left. Perhaps this group proves to be a long-term core. If this was another franchise, it would be an extremely difficult scenario to trust but we know what Miami is right? Or at least we think we do.

The Heat have dealt with injuries and absences, which only adds to Spoelstra’s coach of the year candidacy. Yet, in the 119 minutes that Butler, Tyler Herro , Bam Adebayo , and Kyle Lowry have played together, the quartet has a net rating of -3.4. More time together could certainly yield better results, though it could also expose the dichotomy of this team and usher in an offseason of change with Butler being the member of the core who’s on the outs.

The post Heat, Jimmy Butler Entering Postseason at Critical Point appeared first on FortyEightMinutes

