Welcome to the 121st edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky. Early Friday morning the Last Quarter Moon takes place (Sky & Telescope). This occurs at exactly 1:37 a.m. EDT (Sky & Telescope). Remember, the Last Quarter Moon looks like a half Moon. The Moon will rise around 3 a.m. and is located near the Sagittarius Teapot asterism (Sky & Telescope). You will be able to see the Moon and the Sagittarius Teapot if you look South-Southeast about one and a half to two hours before sunrise (Sky & Telescope). An asterism is a group of stars.

