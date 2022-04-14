ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco says Sharon Stone slap in The Flight Attendant season 2 was unplanned: ‘Came outta nowhere... I was in shock’

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYlIq_0f9KAgDA00

Kaley Cuoco has revealed that Sharon Stone surprised her with a slap to the face while filming The Flight Attendant .

The actor, who also serves as an executive producer on the comedy-thriller series, plays airline worker Cassie Bowden.

In the first season, she was preoccupied with solving the murder of a passenger she’d had a fling with while dealing with alcohol addiction.

With the show’s second run due to air later this month, Cuoco has shared some of the behind the scenes work that brought the story to life.

With Stone joining the cast as Cassie’s mother for the new season, Cuoco revealed that a scene where the Basic Instinct actor slaps her in the face was completely improvised.

“That slap? Not written in the script…. That was a Sharon Stone speciality!” she said in a conversation with TVLine .

“Came outta nowhere, that was a true reaction. I was in shock, which is exactly what we used.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otwbe_0f9KAgDA00

Cuoco went on to explain that Stone immediately rushed up to her to tell her that she loves her and to ask if she was OK, to which she responded: “Yes, Sharon Stone, you may do whatever you want to.”

Remembering the moment, she added: “That was a wild experience, and it ended up being actually kinda perfect for the scene.”

The Flight Attendant ’s second season will show Cassie attempting sobriety after moving from New York to LA, as well as moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco dazzles in black for emotional red carpet appearance

Kaley Cuoco's week took an emotional turn as she hit the red carpet in Los Angeles to celebrate a major career milestone. The actress completely turned it up for the premiere event for the second season of The Flight Attendant, the show she produces and stars in. VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone shares unique transformation for latest project

Sharon Stone has been known for her ability to be a chameleon when it comes to her many roles and projects, although her fans certainly weren't expecting to see her latest one. The actress took to social media to share a clip for a commercial spot that she was recently...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kaley Cuoco lost Knives Out 2 role to Kate Hudson: ‘I was so devastated’

Kaley Cuoco has recalled being “devastated” when she recently lost out on a role in the forthcoming thriller Knives Out 2. The Big Bang Theory star revealed that following her 12-season run on the hit show, she had auditioned for a part in Rian Johnson’s film and unfortunately didn’t make the cut. In an interview with Glamour, Cuoco recounted the moment the role she was “convinced” she had been cast in ended up going to Kate Hudson.“I cried and cried all night long,” she said. “I was so devastated.”“I was thinking I was hot s***. I’m going to be...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Kaley Cuoco
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Unplanned#Actor#Cia
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach talks being defeated by GMA co-star TJ Holmes

Amy Robach had something major to celebrate over the weekend, and she had one of her co-stars there to share in the moment with her, although in even better fashion. The Good Morning America star ran the United New York City Half Marathon on Sunday and finished strong, sharing pictures of her triumphant run on social media.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco stuns in rare pictures with lookalike sister Briana

Kaley Cuoco comes from a family of strong genes, clearly, as fans were able to see in a series of pictures shared by her younger sister Briana. Taking to Instagram, Briana posted a series of snapshots from moments in her life that meant a lot to her, including some with her partner Brian.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Is the Late Gilbert Gottfried's Wife? Here's the Full Scoop

Another day, another Hollywood loss to grieve. Social media is still saddened by the news of stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. The popular Disney voice actor reportedly passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia (a heart abnormality) caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry 'can't stand' Camilla and will 'go after' her and Prince Charles in his memoir in move that threatens to deepen the rift with his brother William, biographer Tina Brown claims

Prince Harry 'can't stand' the Duchess of Cornwall and might deepen his rift with the royal family by 'going after' her and Prince Charles in his upcoming memoirs, Princess Diana's biographer has claimed. Speaking to the Telegraph Magazine ahead of the release of her new book, The Palace Papers, Tina...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

606K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy