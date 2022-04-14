ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, saying the social media platform he has criticized for not living up to free speech principles needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, currently the company’s biggest individual...

www.oregonlive.com

Related
FOXBusiness

Jeff Bezos makes large donation in Maui as Elon Musk buys Twitter shares

While Elon Musk bought up shares of Twitter, Jeff Bezos was spotted in Hawaii making a large donation to the Maui Food Bank. The Amazon founder kept it casual for the Monday visit, wearing fitted blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Bezos was joined by girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and Hollywood producer Shep Gordon.
CHARITIES
Daily Mail

Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's biggest shareholder after the Vanguard Group upped its stake to 10.3%: Investment firm is unlikely to back his takeover bid

Elon Musk is no longer the largest shareholder in Twitter, it emerged on Thursday, after asset manager Vanguard Group increased its stake to overtake him. Vanguard owns 10.3 percent of Twitter, while Musk owns 9.1 percent of the company, making him the largest individual shareholder. The asset-manager, led by CEO...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Twitter has a user problem — and it’s got nothing to do with Elon Musk

Elon Musk wants to shake up Twitter. The social-media platform’s largest shareholder disclosed a bid on Thursday to buy the remainder of the San Francisco–based company’s stock that he doesn’t already own so he can transform it into the world’s “platform for free speech.” His bid values the social-media company at more than $43 billion. Shares of Twitter.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk launches bid for Twitter as investors question how he would manage 3 companies

Tesla Inc. shares TSLA, -3.50% slid 2.7% Thursday, after its Chief Executive Elon Musk launched an unsolicited bid for Twitter Inc. , raising concerns he may end up running three companies. Musk is offering $54.20 per each Twitter share he does not already own, valuing the social media platform at more than $43 billion. Musk already runs electric car maker Tesla, as well as space exploration technology SpaceX. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said he expects the deal will happen, albeit in a "soap opera ending." There will be host of questions around financing, regulatory, balancing Musk's time (Tesla, SpaceX) in the coming days but ultimately based on this filing it is a now or never bid for Twitter to accept," he wrote in a note to clients. Tesla shares have fallen 6% in the year to date, matching the decline for the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Complex

Elon Musk Hit With Proposed Class Action Lawsuit Over Twitter Shares

Elon Musk, who was confirmed this past weekend to not be joining the Twitter board after all, has been sued by a shareholder. Per Reuters, a proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court this week sees the shareholder arguing they and others were negatively impacted by Musk’s “delayed disclosure” of his investment. As previously reported, the SpaceX founder was revealed earlier this month to have taken a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk looking to bring in partners for Twitter bid, says report

Elon Musk is talking to investors to potentially partner with him on his $43bn attempt to buy Twitter, according to a report.The Tesla titan launched his stunning bid for the social media platform with a $54.20 per chase cash offer as he claimed he was the right leader to “unlock” its “extraordinary potential”.Now the South African-born entrepreneur is developing a new plan that could be announced in days, according to The New York Post.Mr Musk could team-up with Silver Lake Partners, a global private equity firm that invests in tech and which was a potential investor when he considered...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Elon Musk’s Twitter take-over: A chronological timeline

If you’re having trouble keeping up with the ever-changing Elon Musk-Twitter takeover bid situation, you’re not alone. Plus, the confusion around what happened and when is understandable, since the drama appears to have near-daily developments. So instead of clicking through hashtags on Twitter to find out what’s really going on, let us help you.
BUSINESS
