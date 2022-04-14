ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Mobile home residents fear eviction amid violation notices

By Jessica Bruno
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EO5D6_0f9KASns00

Residents of a mobile home community in southern Palm Beach County are fearing eviction due to a series of notices they’ve received from property management.

If you walk around Sand & Sea Village near Boynton Beach, you will find a frustrated community.

"What they’re doing is absolutely unethical," Richard Lindley said.

Lindley called Contact 5 last week.

He said residents of the community have been getting notices threatening eviction for breaking rules that they feel are petty.

WPTV
Richard Lindley explains why he and others are having disputes with management at Sand & Sea Village.

He showed WPTV a video of a man who works for management taking pictures of his property.

"I'll cut my grass on a Sunday and on Friday. I get a letter saying my grass needs to be cut, and then I'll cut it the following Sunday, and then they send somebody out two days after that to cut my grass," Lindley said.

The warnings go far beyond the grass.

"I go down to the office, and I'm like, 'What’s this notice about?'" John McMahon told WPTV.

McMahon was cited for a long list of things last month, including having bicycles, outdoor furniture and a gas can sitting outside his home.

According to the notice, residents have seven days to correct the issue at hand or they could be evicted from the property.

Lindley said while most of the residents own their homes, they lease the land from Sand and Sea.

WPTV
John McMahon is among the residents who have received notices from management at the mobile home community.

"I just had a baby. I don't need to be kicked out of a home that I own," Eric Smith said.

Smith recently received a notice too.

"I rent this ground. Where am I supposed to go if you kick me out because I don't paint my house or something?" Smith asked. "It doesn't make sense."

All of the residents who spoke with WPTV have the same fear. It comes at a time when affordable housing in South Florida is hard to find.

WPTV
Eric Smith said he has also received a notice from management at Sand & Sea Village.

"They want to kick you out of here, so they can get the trailer and resell it themselves and make money out of it," said Jesus Rangel, a resident of Sand & Sea Village.

"I paid $30,000 for this four years ago, and one just like this one sold for $72,000 in two days," Lindley said.

According to the Sand & Sea website , some of the homes are currently selling for more than $100,000.

When WPTV went to the front office to try and speak with the property manager, our crew met a woman who ran outside in tears.

She didn't want to speak on camera but said she was in the process of buying a home at Sand & Sea. However, management allegedly sold it to someone else for double the price.

When WPTV tracked down the property manager, he told our crew he had no comment.

The district manager, Sharon Guiliano, later sent WPTV the following the statement:

"Pursuant to the negligence of various individual residents and the conditions they created at their homesites, Sand & Sea Village received a March 2nd, 2022 violation from the State of Florida Department of Health, copy attached. Following receipt of the violation, Management was forced to take action against the specific individual residents to protect the overall health and safety of the Community.

We are pleased to report that since the residents remedied their individual violations, Sand & Sea Village and the individual residents are now in compliance pursuant to the April 4, 2022 State of Florida Department of Health reinspection, copy attached. Since the situation has been resolved, no further action will be taken against the negligent residents who created these violations."

"It's a working-class neighborhood. I'm lucky I can afford the $2,500 to $3,000 to get an attorney. But a lot of these people, if they come at them and tell them here's your seven days, they don’t have a choice," Lindley said.

Comments / 0

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association Sued

“Active Adult” Community Unsafe, According To Lawsuit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:40 p.m: Mr. Blutig reached out to let us know that while his attorneys used the address of the clubhouse in the lawsuit, he actually fell on tree roots that had pushed through the sidewalk. He tore his rotator cuff which, at […] The article Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association Sued appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Must landlords give 60 days’ notice of rent hikes? This new rule is catching on in South Florida

Many South Florida tenants have long feared sudden rent increases amid this hot housing market. Now, they have a new source of hope to look toward: More local governments are taking steps to offer them new protections. A new law — being enacted or considered in various communities — requires landlords to provide their tenants with at least 60 days’ notice before landlords hike up the rent by ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Schools Set To Expel Seven Students

READ WHAT THEY DID. School Board To Vote Wednesday. Seven Students To Be Banned From School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board during its Wednesday meeting is set to expel seven students — one of the largest number of […] The article Palm Beach County Schools Set To Expel Seven Students appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Boynton Beach, FL
Government
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton

State Took Action On Kristina Bradshaw’s License In 2021. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Kristina Bradshaw is the latest holder of a real estate license to be charged with DUI in Boca Raton this week. Bradshaw, whose real estate license is actually listed as […] The article OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Another Realtor Charged With DUI In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Affordable Housing#Property Management#Health And Safety#Sand Sea Village
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Living In $3M Boca Raton House Jailed On Shoplifting Charge

SUSPECT: “My Husband Took All My Money.” POLICE: She Stole Clothes For Her Daughter Traveling To New York. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman who lists her home address as a $3.1M home on Long Lake Drive in Long Lake Estates […] The article Woman Living In $3M Boca Raton House Jailed On Shoplifting Charge appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
BOCANEWSNOW

Marijuana And Semi-Automatic Gun Found During Yamato Road Traffic Stop

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing a weapons charge after being in a vehicle stopped for speeding on Yamato Road. Yannie Devin is officially charged with “carrying a concealed weapon” which was “unlicensed” according to Boca Raton Police. This […] The article Marijuana And Semi-Automatic Gun Found During Yamato Road Traffic Stop appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Police Release Names Those Killed In Broward Transit Bus Shooting, Jamal Meyers Charged

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have released the name of the man who they said went on a shooting spree inside a Broward transit bus on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two others. Jamal Meyers, 34, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending. Court records show Meyers has an extensive arrest record. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard. Witness said Meyers fired 12 shots and then reloaded at fire nine more...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy