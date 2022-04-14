Rainy couple of days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gulf moisture is very much back in place and looks like it’ll be here through the entire holiday weekend. Saturday starts and ends muggy with morning temperatures near 70° transitioning to ~ 90° by the afternoon with an isolated chance for a few downpours / stray storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated strong storm Saturday as a front and dryline advance south and east. Overall chance and coverage is expected to be low, but we’ll need to monitor through the afternoon for an isolated strong storm with small hail and wind (in the most extreme case). Not guaranteed and conditional in nature, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby to check the radar if need be.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO