Myrtle Beach, SC

Rainy couple of days

By Hannah Rahner
wbtw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures today will be similar to that of yesterday- upper 70s along the coast and mid 80s throughout the Pee Dee. Cloudy start to this morning as a cold front is knocking on our door. The system has weakened significantly since it tracked through the...

www.wbtw.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
KBTX.com

Easter Weekend Forecast: Hot and Humid with a shot at rain/storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gulf moisture is very much back in place and looks like it’ll be here through the entire holiday weekend. Saturday starts and ends muggy with morning temperatures near 70° transitioning to ~ 90° by the afternoon with an isolated chance for a few downpours / stray storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern Brazos Valley in a 1/5 low-end risk for an isolated strong storm Saturday as a front and dryline advance south and east. Overall chance and coverage is expected to be low, but we’ll need to monitor through the afternoon for an isolated strong storm with small hail and wind (in the most extreme case). Not guaranteed and conditional in nature, but it wouldn’t hurt to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby to check the radar if need be.
ENVIRONMENT
City

WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Unsettled weather to linger over storm-weary South through Easter

In the wake of yet another week of severe weather across the South, AccuWeather forecasters say rain and additional thunderstorms may hamper any cleanup efforts this weekend. Most of the region can expect a dry end to the week before any rain and storms arrive, giving residents a window to clean up after the recent storms or to hold some early outdoor Easter festivities before the stormy weather returns.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to see stormy weather on Easter weekend

A historic winter storm across the northern Plains is finally winding down. Additional light snowfall will continue on Friday, but the heaviest snow has ended. In total, as many as 36 inches of snow were reported in North Dakota and 47 inches in Montana. In North Dakota, travel remains widely...
WISCONSIN STATE
Weather
Environment
Scotland
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Rainy, chilly final day of winter

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, and the last day of astronomical winter, Detroit. The weather continues to be wet and chilly for the first half of this weekend. During the second half, spring will officially begin, the sun will come out and it will get milder. Monday will have even higher temperatures with more sunshine. Rain will return by late Tuesday and Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, cooler day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A rainy day is ahead. Temperatures have dropped and will only be in the mid 40s. Rain lingers from afternoon through much of Friday night. Light rain may mix with snow Saturday with temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will be much nicer with high temperatures in the 60s for the first day of spring. 
CHICAGO, IL

