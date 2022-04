ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After a delay just days before his trial was set to begin in December, Eduardo Oropallo will now be headed to court next week. The Chemung County Clerk told 18 News that Oropallo’s trial is set to begin on April 18, 2022 and is being prosecuted by the New York State Attorney General’s Office. Jury selection for Oropallo’s trial was slated to begin on December 13, 2021, but early that month, it was delayed because of a scheduling conflict. Oropallo is now being represented by Schlather Stumbar Parks & Salk, LLP in Ithaca.

