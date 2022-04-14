ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Nyla Rose on Chody Rhodes ’return to AEW and a post-wrestling career

By SEAD DEDOVIC
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cody Rhodes and his arrival in the WWE will be the main topic for a long time. AEW’s Nyla Rose commented on Rhodes ’pptential return to AEW in the future. “If pro wrestling, I’m not even going to say AEW, if pro wrestling has been any indication, I can’t speculate, anything...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 2

Related
Wrestling World

Cody Rhodes' wife could be coming to WWE

According to our colleagues at Fightful, while Brandi wasn't initially brought to the screen with her husband Cody Rhodes, she had "a lot of productive conversations" with several influential names over the Wrestlemania weekend. It has also been pointed out that Brandi is continuing to work on her unscripted content...
WWE
Wrestling World

Has WWE lost faith in Asuka?

In recent months, many WWE Superstars have unfortunately had to leave the scene, facing a long period of forced stop, some on account of being fired from the company, falling within the framework of financial cuts due in part to the situation linked to the covid and those for personal problems or injuries, more or less serious.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Toni Storm Explains Why She Left WWE

Toni Storm made her AEW debut a few weeks ago and seems to have hit the ground running into a first feud with Jamie Hayter that will take place as a match in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Storm couldn't be more thrilled with how her return to wrestling felt, but at one point she seemed primed to be one of the next big stars in WWE after moving from NXT to SmackDown. Storm recently explained what prompted her to leave WWE in a new interview with Busted Open Radio, and it came down to several factors, including being apart from family and a realization that WWE might not be the place for her.
WWE
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On Being Rejected By WWE and What Was Said To Him

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Brian Cage talked about being released from his WWE developmental contract:. “Well, I was waiting on a raise. I was due for one. I was told I would be getting a call and going on the road. I missed the call from the office, but I am stoked and I call them back. They say, ‘Hey Brian. How are things going?’ I said, ‘Things are good’, and I’m trying to play it cool. They then say that they are coming to terms with my release. I’m not trying to get smarta*s here, but I legitimately asked if they had the right number. It didn’t even cross my mind. They gave me the reason that I’m a little too indie and I need to get some more experience. So I have to go to the indies to get more experience and not be so indie? Hmm, ok, that makes sense.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Nyla Rose
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Begins A New Career This Week On SmackDown

It’s a gig. Being in the WWE is the pinnacle for a lot of wrestlers as it is the highest profile wrestling promotion in the world. Getting to be on one of WWE’s television shows means that you have done something right in your career and are pretty far ahead of a lot of wrestlers. However, it can be difficult to get television time, but now someone else is getting a chance in a different way.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two WWE Couples Are Getting Married

It’s a storytelling device. There are a lot of different ways to present an angle in professional wrestling. With so many things having been done over the years, it is rare to see something brand new being done, but there is the chance of seeing something done with a new twist. That was the case again this week, as a classic story was combined with itself.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Battleground Podcast#Liberty
PWMania

Scott Hall Laid To Rest On Friday, His Son Issues Statement

Scott Hall’s son Cody posted a photo on Instagram with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash, and Diamond Dallas Page. The following statement was included with the photo:. We buried my father yesterday. And I guess it was the last step in the process, but it still...
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Reveals Very Bad Health News

That doesn’t sound good. There have been so many wrestlers throughout the years and some of them have become names that are known to most wrestling fans. It can be interesting to see what they are doing after they leave the ring, though that does not necessarily mean it is a good thing. That seems to be the case again as a legend has shared some bad news.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

WWE Announces Roman Reigns' Next Challenger for Upcoming European Tour

WWE is set for another European Tour coming up at the end of April, with major shows in London and Paris on April 29 and 30, respectively. On Thursday the company confirmed three big matchups for both shows — RK-Bro vs. The Usos, Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre. The announcement is just the latest hint that "The Scottish Warrior" will be the next man up to challenge "The Tribal Chief" and attempt to dethrone him of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Steve Austin’s Reaction To His In-Ring Return Revealed

For many years “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling business, but he retired from in-ring competition after he was defeated by The Rock at WrestleMania 19 back in 2003. In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 38 it was rumored that Austin would be returning to the ring, and the rumors turned out to be true.
WWE
ComicBook

Hangman Page Retains the AEW World Championship in Epic and Bloody Texas Deathmatch on Rampage

Tonight's AEW Rampage Main Event was the anticipated Texas Deathmatch between AEW World Champion Adam Hangman Page and Adam Cole, and Page immediately started throwing chairs into the ring before the bell had even been rung. Then Page went for a chair swing but Cole evaded, and Cole returned the favor only to have Page evade it and tackle Cole and hit a series of punches to the head. Page then slammed Cole into the steel steps, and Page then cleared off the timekeeper's table and slammed Cole into it. He went to hit a pile driver but Cole ran away and got some space.
WWE
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out On Lia Thomas: Sports World Reacts

Former Summer Olympics star Caityln Jenner wrote an op-ed for the New York Post regarding the Lia Thomas situation. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship this past season, becoming the first transgender athlete to win a Division 1 title. The former Penn men’s team swimmer became...
SOCIETY
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Was Reportedly Never Booked For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Brock Lesnar was never booked for WrestleMania Backlash, despite WWE having advertised him for the event until this week. That’s according to a new report in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Brock Lesnar was pulled from the talent listing for WrestleMania Backlash earlier this week. He had been...
WWE
ComicBook

New WWE Raw Report Has Some Good News for Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE has been a lingering, unanswered question for several months now. Bliss was originally written off TV following last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo surgery, then returned months later via pretaped vignettes of her going to therapy for her Fiend-esque persona and her obsession with Lily. She finally returned to action at Elimination Chamber in February, but hasn't been used on TV since. Even when fans have asked her why she's been gone, the former champion has been unable to provide an answer.
WWE
PWMania

Toni Storm Reveals Who She Would Like To See Join AEW

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Toni Storm commented on who she would like to see join the AEW women’s division:. “Oh my god. Um, Tegan Nox [Nixon Newell], I would have to say, would be high up on that list. I think that would be someone who would really deserve an awesome spot like that.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy