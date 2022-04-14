Animal Care and Control needs your help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As of this morning there were less than 10 kennels available at Animal Care and Control. So they are asking for your help! There are...www.wcnc.com
Come on animal lovers foster these pups and give them a new lease on life. the look on that dogs face breaks my heart.
