Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Paradise

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police in Concord are investigating a fatal solo accident Saturday afternoon that left the teenage driver dead. The fatal collision happened Saturday shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Mohr Lane near Nuala Street, police said. Concord officers were dispatched after a report of a vehicle that collided with a power pole. The 18-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the car was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The teen has not been identified. Police said the collision is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Officer Parsley at 925-603-5963.

CONCORD, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO